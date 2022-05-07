Local

Police find 2 children in a creek, 1 dead

(WISH File Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two children, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl, were found in a creek by Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Department. They say the boy was found dead.

Deputies found the boy’s body Saturday around 12:30 p.m. near Hidden Hills Lane off 56th Street.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe he drowned.

Police say the second child is a sibling to the 5-year-old boy. They say she made it out the water on her own, and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the names of the children.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Coronavirus wave this fall and winter could potentially infect 100 million, White House warns

Coronavirus /

How to survive an alligator attack — or better yet, avoid one entirely

National /

Police investigating after alleged racist, homophobic slurs yelled at baseball team

National /

The CDC is investigating a Covid-19 outbreak on board a Carnival cruise ship

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.