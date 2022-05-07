Local

Police find 2 children in a creek, 1 dead

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two children, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl, were found in a creek by Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Department. They say the boy was found dead.

Deputies found the boy’s body Saturday around 12:30 p.m. near Hidden Hills Lane off 56th Street.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe he drowned.

Police say the second child is a sibling to the 5-year-old boy. They say she made it out the water on her own, and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released the names of the children.