‘Shining a Light’ presentation on Monument Circle to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hoosiers can continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special "Shining a Light" multimedia presentation on Monument Circle. (Provided Photo/Downtown Indy Inc)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special “Shining a Light” presentation on Monument Circle.

“Shining a Light” is a vibrant light and multimedia presentation that illuminates the AES Building each night. The presentation honors Hoosier veterans, followed by seasonal shows celebrating special events.

“The audio, video, and motion graphic activations change monthly based on sunset,” Downtown Indy Inc. said on its website.

The presentations repeat three times nightly at 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Next week, “Shining a Light” will feature a special tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Downtown Indy Inc. is asking people to join the Indiana Latino Institute’s Hispanic Heritage celebration called “Our Light. Nuestra Luz” from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Pavel and Direct Contact and Jennie Lopez are expected to perform.

Attendees should expect a unique “Shining A Light” projection on Monument Circle between Sunday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 30.

“This video will vividly portray the historic impact of the Latino community and the boundless richness of the countries Hispanics and Latinos represent,” Downtown Indy Inc. said.

Attendees can expect food, music, and fun.

“We extend a heartfelt invitation for you to join us in this celebration of cultural heritage,” said Downtown Indy on their website. “Events like this spark understanding, appreciation, and unity among various cultures, ultimately forging a more harmonious and diverse community.”

Click here to watch a video posted by the Indiana Latino Institute from their 2022 “Shining a Light” event.