Westsiders can get free legal advice

(MIRROR INDY) — A nonprofit law firm will offer free legal advice starting May 7 on the west side for low-income residents.

Indiana Legal Services will hold sessions from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the trustee’s office at the Wayne Township Government Center, 5401 W. Washington St.

The firm provides free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income residents throughout the state. They handle issues such as family law, consumer problems, landlord-tenant issues, estate planning and public benefits, and name and gender marker changes.

To be eligible for services, an applicant’s income must be within 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which is $31,200 a year for a family of four. According to the organization, the firm can only represent American citizens, persons with established legal immigration status or persons without legal status who are victims of crime or trafficking.

Indiana Legal Services does not handle criminal cases or cases involving juvenile delinquency, but does help with criminal expungements and specialized driving privileges.

Appointments are made on a first-come, first serve basis, so show up early.

To learn more about Indiana Legal Services and eligibility guidelines, head to the website or call 317-631-9410.

