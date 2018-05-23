Mayor: ‘Concerns about the process’ of police merit board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For the first time, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is speaking after two officers were cleared in the death of Aaron Bailey.

The mayor is calling for changes to the civilian police merit board system that on May 10 cleared two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responsible for Bailey’s death. Bailey, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after he drove away from police during a west side traffic stop June 29.

“To tell you the truth, I was not present at the merit board hearing nor did I watch it. So, first of all, I really have no personal knowledge,” Hogsett said.

That was his response when asked about the resignation of a city attorney in the fallout from the merit board’s decision.

Hogsett admitted that he never watched the hearing, yet he still called for changes to the board.

“It’s not a personal attack on the merit board members, rather I have concerns about the process,” the mayor said.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the merit board made its decision not to terminate the officers. Since then, Hogsett has issued written statements. Hogsett defended his position by saying it was Indianpolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach’s recommendation to terminate the officers and that he was disappointed that Roach’s recommendation was not upheld by the board.

The Fraternal Order of Police had a news conference earlier Wednesday and also addressed the merit board concerns.

“We do not believe that any changes are needed. The system is designed intentionally to overlap mayoral elections so that politics can’t influence the role of oversight over policing,” said FOP president Rick Snyder.

The FOP, using the slogan #ThinkBigger, put in place an action plan consisting of five steps. The first is community conversations, something City-County Council President Vop Osili suggested after first introducing an ordinance. The ordinance would have added two more board members and staggered their terms.

“We’re going to set this to the side. It’s not going anywhere and is still there, but we’re going to set it to the side and we’re going to focus on these more proactive solutions,” Snyder said.

Along with a community conversation, the FOP launched a “Public Education and Prevention Awareness” campaign, which works with elected officials and policy makers, includes conversations with law enforcement professionals and civil rights advocates, works with educators on lesson plans for school curriculums and works with faith-based communities.