Medical

Poll: Americans ready to put COVID-19 pandemic behind them

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omicron is on its way out, and COVID-19 positivity rates are dropping as are hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the latest poll by The Associated Press Center for Public Affairs, Americans say they are ready to put pandemic panic in the past.

Scientists polled 1,289 adults between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21. When omicron was at its peak in January, 36% of respondents indicated they were “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member getting infected. But, that number has since dropped to 24%.

In this same survey, respondents were asked how concerned they were about the spread of COVID-19. In August 2021, 65% were “extremely or very worried”. The latest data shows less than 50% are concerned about coronavirus spread.

Other signs also point to the nation is ready to move on. Last Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines lifting indoor mask mandates.