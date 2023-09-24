Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

In this image released on August 2, Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. USHER to Perform During Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — R&B megastar Usher can soon check another item off his bucket list: headlining a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a release Sunday. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added: “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Beyond selling 80 million albums worldwide and collecting dozens of awards since the release of his debut album in the 1990s, Usher has also made his mark on TV shows including “The Voice” and on the big screen in blockbusters such as “Hustlers.”

Earlier this year, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show featuring Rihanna became the most-watched halftime performance ever.

Click here to learn more about Super Bowl LVIII.