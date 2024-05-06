Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on northwest side; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian who was in critical condition died in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest officers responded to a report of a personal injury crash in the 4100 block of West 30th Street at 8:35 p.m. Officers located a man with trauma injuries to the head and body.

Officers rendered aid to the man who was later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim on Monday as 58-year-old Mark Even Brown.

IMPD says an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal crash thanks to the community’s efforts and assistance.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.