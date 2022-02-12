News

‘Pet Pals TV’: Indiana School for the Deaf students helping deaf dogs

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Nancy Caraboa-Hoffman and Stephanie Elliott to talk about the Indiana School for the Deaf program helping deaf dogs.

They discussed how the program got started, the role the students play and the impact the program is making.

“Pet Pals TV” airs in Indianapolis at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays on MyINDY-TV 23, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV and WHMB-TV. The show also airs on other U.S. stations, including ones in Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Louisville, Kentucky.

