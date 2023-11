1 / 20

Jim Irsay | Kicking the Stigma (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts) More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during Sunday's "My Cause My Cleats" game this Sunday in Tennessee.