Early morning crash on Indy’s south side leaves passenger dead, driver injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another is injured after a pickup crashed along Meridian Street early Monday morning, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

First responders arrived at the 8700 block of S. Meridian Street near German Park at about 2:45 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators at the scene told News 8 they believe the driver hit a pole and lost control. They say two men were in the truck. Medics pronounced the passenger dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

IMPD says alcohol was likely not a factor in the crash. Police have not released the name of either victim.