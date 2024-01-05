A Placeholder: Episode 269

We often try to place others in our lives to avoid the pain of a break-up, job loss, a broken home, loneliness, illness, or even a divorce. The moment you feel you have to explain your value or what you bring to the table, you aren’t done healing, it’s only the pain that’s speaking. Telling someone what you bring to the table, yet you’re stilling allowing the one that’s hurting you to sit at that table only defeats the purpose of explanation and that’s when they’ll take advantage of you.

