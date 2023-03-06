Adaptive Equipment to Keep Your Loved One Safe at Home

Oftentimes, caregivers must place their loved one in a long-term care facility because they don’t have the equipment or know-how to safely care for them in their home. Today we are joined by Christina Hardin-Weiss, Speech Therapist & Co-Founder of Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner who will share with us her top 3 items to have in home when your loved one returns from the hospital as well as other valuable information to keep your loved one safe.

Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner: http://aecorner.com/

Email Tina: tina@joyshouse.org

Learn more about Joy’s House: www.joyshouse.org