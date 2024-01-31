New!
All-Star Art plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2024. This week: All-Star Art plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
For the Love of the Game!
February 02 - March 01, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Gallery Forty-Two
42 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
STR8 Up Frederick Douglass
February 02, 10am-11am & 12pm-1pm
Indiana State Museum
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Building a Beloved Community by WE ARE INDY ARTS
January 31 - March 03, 11:00am-4:00pm
Newfields
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Souper Bowls
February 03, 11:30am-1:30pm
Second Helpings
1121 Southeastern Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Lunar New Year Celebration with Indiana Association of Chinese-Americans
February 03, 12:00pm-1:00pm
Mooresville Public Library
220 W Harrison St
Mooresville, IN
Shen Yun
February 03 - February 04
Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
RISE for Riley
February 03, 7:00pm-11:00pm
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
3000 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Monster Jam
February 03 – February 4
Lucas Oil Stadium
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Mystery at the Museum II
February 01 – February 17
Anderson Museum of Art
32 West 10th Street
Anderson, IN
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret
February 03, 8:00pm
The Center for the Performing Arts
One Center Green
Carmel, IN