Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2024. This week: All-Star Art plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

For the Love of the Game!

February 02 - March 01, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Gallery Forty-Two

42 E. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

STR8 Up Frederick Douglass

February 02, 10am-11am & 12pm-1pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Building a Beloved Community by WE ARE INDY ARTS

January 31 - March 03, 11:00am-4:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Souper Bowls

February 03, 11:30am-1:30pm

Second Helpings

1121 Southeastern Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Lunar New Year Celebration with Indiana Association of Chinese-Americans

February 03, 12:00pm-1:00pm

Mooresville Public Library

220 W Harrison St

Mooresville, IN

Shen Yun

February 03 - February 04

Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

RISE for Riley

February 03, 7:00pm-11:00pm

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Monster Jam

February 03 – February 4

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Mystery at the Museum II

February 01 – February 17

Anderson Museum of Art

32 West 10th Street

Anderson, IN

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret

February 03, 8:00pm

The Center for the Performing Arts

One Center Green

Carmel, IN

