Annual Tee Off for Tyler charity golf outing set for June 12

Four years ago, their son Tyler passed away from an aggressive form of cancer, and now Tyler’s parents, Kelly and Tony Trent, are helping others “Tee off for Tyler” during a charity golf outing. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, we learn how the Tyler Trent Foundation has raised for money for cancer research and how you can offer support during this year’s silent auction. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.