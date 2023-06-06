Before You Adopt A Rescue Dog…

How many times have we heard a plea from a shelter or rescue that sounds something like this: “This poor fur baby just wants to be loved and is looking for a forever home and a family who can spoil her.”

Oh my goodness. Our hearts immediately melt when we see the photo of said “fur baby” with huge, sad eyes and a body posture that seems to say, “nobody loves me.” 😢

But what if I told you that these well-meaning narratives (of rescue dogs in need of human love) aren’t actually true? What if I told you that the best way to ensure a rescue dog becomes happy, content and balanced, is for you to become the uncontested parental authority in their life?

We’ve got lots to talk about on this “rescue edition” of The Canine Lowe-Down.