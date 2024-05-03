New!
Benefits of investing in student mental health
May 03, 2024
Many benefits can come from investing in student mental health. Those benefits can include the bolstering of students social, educational and economic well-being.
Investing in the mental health of students also leads to increased well-being within the broader society, according to research by the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Healthy Minds Network.
WISH-TV multicultural contributor Emil Ekiyor on Monday shared his perspective on the importance of student mental health.