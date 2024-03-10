New!
Best places to watch the solar eclipse
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible throughout the continental United States. Indianapolis is in the path of totality for the event, meaning the moon will completely block the sun.
Kait Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms says the city is a “prime viewing area,” with many people expected to travel to our area to watch.
Anyone looking to plan for easily accessible and budget-friendly places to view the attraction can check out the following options that Baumgartner recommends.
White River State Park - Free outdoor festival
- 40 food trucks, vendors, art, and open green space for eclipse viewing
- Free glasses (first come first serve)
- Yoga and Tabata classes and brass quintet performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Civic Square in Carmel - Food and drink vendors
- Live musical performances
- Educational information
- Live updates from eclipse experts
- Free public event
Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Live broadcast from NASA
- Full day of programming and celebrations
- Educational STEM opportunities
- Merchandise
- $15 ticket prices
- Limited-edition solar eclipse glasses
Sun King Brewery (Carmel and Fishers locations) - Free Viewing Party
- 12 breweries and a special “Path of Totality) beer
The next solar eclipse won’t occur until the year 2153. For a full list of sites to view the eclipse, click here.