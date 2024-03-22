BFF Indy: Connecting women in Indianapolis

In a world where making friends as an adult can feel like a struggle, FrancesMary Loughead’s journey in Indianapolis is making the process a little easier.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, FrancesMary explains how after moving to Indy in 2021 and working remotely, she found herself feeling isolated and disconnected.

What happened? She did something about it, and shortly after, BFF Indy was born!

