Bill Gutrich, Indiana House District 24 candidate

Voters in much of Hamilton County will pick new State Representatives this year. In the 24th House District, Republican Donna Schaibley is retiring. Earlier, we talked to Democratic candidate, Josh Lowery. This week we’re talking to one of the Republican candidates, Bill Gutrich. He’s a business man who moved to Indianapolis from the Chicago area years ago. He tells Phil Sanchez that he want s to be the voice of reason in the State House.