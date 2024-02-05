Bob Kravitz, Sports Writer

Love him or hate him—we love him—Bob Kravitz is one of the most influential voices in American sports journalism. He is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss “Deflategate”, Bob’s favorite sports memories, and what it was like to cover IU basketball when he was a journalist at the Indiana Daily Student.

