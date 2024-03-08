Bonus Eclipse Episode: Bloomington prepares for Hoosier Cosmic Celebration during eclipse

Millions of Americans on April 8 are expected to gaze up at the sky for the total solar eclipse, a memorable experience, and 300,000 are expected to converge on the city of Bloomington.

The Indiana University campus in Bloomington will be in the heart of it all. WISHTV.com first reported in early February about the fun coming to the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium from 1-5 p.m. April 8.

Festivities include a DJ and live performances after the eclipse.

The Hoosier Cosmic Celebration features headliner Janelle Monáe, who will be live with her entire crew of dancers and singers to put on a full show, as well as William Shatner, who will speak to the crowd and also perform. The program is opened by Mae Jemison, who was the first woman of color in space, and so she’ll bring all of her experience as an astronaut to the audience.

There will also be events at Dunn Meadow, which is more of a student-centric program with a DJ and some food trucks, and then the arboretum on campus on 10th Street will host art-making and craft-making and all kinds of other science based activities for folks interested in having that experience.

According to NASA, the April eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse visible in the United States until 2044.