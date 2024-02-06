‘Star Trek’ icon, Grammy nominee to shine during solar eclipse at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Indiana University celebrates the solar eclipse in April, joining the locals will be “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and rapper Janelle Monáe.

The fun at Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at Memorial Stadium will run from 1-5 p.m. April 8.

Before the eclipse, the actor who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk will deliver a spoken-word performance in conjunction with original music from students and faculty at the Jacobs School of Music, says an IU news release issued Monday. Shatner is also known as the oldest person to take a Blue Origin space flight as the invitation of founder Jeff Bezos.

Monáe will take the stage after the eclipse, which will happen at 3:04 p.m. and last for approximately four minutes.

Before and after those stars shine, revelers can also enjoy these events:

The Marching Hundred will open the show, followed by a Broadway and pop tune performance by Bachelor of Fine Arts students in the Department of Theatre, Drama and Contemporary Dance, led by IU faculty members DJ Gray, professor of practice in musical theatre dance, and Ray Fellman, professor and vocal instructor for musical theatre.

View an actual Blue Origin space capsule on the south field goal line. “Space simulations will be included,” the release says.

Contemporary dancers Samiyah Lynnice and Corey Boatner, an IU alumnus, will perform “Minor Bodies,” a duet choreographed by Elizabeth Shea, professor and director of the Contemporary Dance Program.

Former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to travel to space, will deliver remarks.

Cosmic Celebration tickets — $15 for students, $19 for the general public — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Shatner also will have a screening of his film “William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill” after the Cosmic Celebration, but the nighttime event is sold-out.

Another evening show, this one from the IU Concert Orchestra, will be a performance of composer Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” which will be accompanied by NASA images and video from the past 35 years. “The concert will also feature a Jacobs School of Music Violin Concerto Competition winner performing a romantic piece by Samuel Barber,” the release said.