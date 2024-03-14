Bonus Eclipse Episode: Conner Prairie plans family day of total solar eclipse activities

Conner Prairie is focusing on families and kids when it comes to their total solar eclipse programming to assure everyone has something to do come April 8.Andrew Bradford, vice president and chief advancement officer at the living-history museum, said, “We’re excited about the inclusive nature of what Conner Prairie can offer from a programming perspective whether it’s young children or adults who want to learn.”

Conner Prairie is bringing in kids’ science expert Rick Crosslin who will teach about the eclipse in a way children can understand.

Crosslin, the scientist in residence at the Wayne Township Schools district in Indianapolis, said, “I can make these cool things and learn about revolving and rotating, and have all this fun because I think it helps prepare us for this event.”

Crosslin, who has seen multiple solar eclipses, says Hoosiers can expect a big reaction when the time comes. “People are going to not believe it until you see it or feel it. I mean, can you imagine if we’re looking to the sky and it starts slowly (getting darker)? I guarantee you there will be a cheer. There will be a countdown, and people will all just stand there in awe.”

Conner Prairie is also looking at native American cultural traditions when it comes to eclipses.

Bradford said, “We have a chance to talk about the ways the Lenape people would have experienced an eclipse then, how they would have seen this. The ways in which the stars and the sun and the moon were honored in these communities and we’re going to be really excited to bring that to life.”

Plus, a real astronaut will be at Conner Prairie’s event. Families can expect to hear from Mark Brown, a Hoosier astronaut.

Find a list of Conner Prairie’s total solar eclipse activities on its website.