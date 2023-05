Rick Crosslin: A scientist in residence

Today we had the honor of having Rick Crosslin visit our show today.

Rick Crosslin is a District Scientist in Residence at MSD Wayne Township.

Crosslin has received numerous amounts of awards as a teacher.

During his time on the show, Crosslin educated us on the world of science and even showed a setup involving him floating in the air.

For more information, check out his YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@RickCrosslinScience.