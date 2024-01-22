Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Podcasts > IN The Community

New!

Bonus Eclipse Episode: How a solar eclipse can affect the weather

January 22, 2024

Central Indiana is months away from a once-in-a-lifetime event. On April 8, a total solar eclipse will begin just after 3 p.m. in Indianapolis.

There are endless details to know about the solar eclipse. One that is more interesting is the impact on the weather that day.

We talked to Brian Murphy, a professor of physics and astronomy at Butler University who has witnessed countless solar eclipses, what to watch for.