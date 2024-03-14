Born From Above

John 3:16 may well be the most popular, oft-quoted verses in the Bible. These words are loved for their wide, expansive, and loving scope. However, these words are bracketed by other verses that have been weaponized and used to increase sectarianism and religious tribalism. This message strives to get at the heart of these verses to help us see that the love of God will win out in the end. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.