Breast cancer on the rise

A study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital reveals a disturbing uptick in breast cancer rates, affecting women and, in some cases, men. According to breastcancer.org, each year, 30% of all newly diagnosed cancers in women are breast cancer, and in 2023, almost 300 thousand cases of breast cancer were diagnosed.

While advances in medical research have brought about breakthroughs in cancer treatment, the factors contributing to the rise in breast cancer cases, especially in women younger than 50, remain multifaceted.