Caitlin Clark goes one-on-one with Anthony Calhoun

Caitlin Clark made her debut as a member of the Indiana Fever on Wednesday with a press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After sharing her excitement for the next chapter of her career and the future of the Fever, Clark went one-on-one with News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

During their discussion, Clark shares her already deep love for Indianapolis, and how special the growth in popularity for women’s basketball is.

Clark also weighed in on her excitement to play with Aliyah Boston, who she played with on Team USA, and how lucky she feels to join a talented organization.

They also talk about:

• That iconic 18.7 Million 📺 tweet

• Tyrese Haliburton

• Special Message to @IndianaFever fans

• #22 Golf game 😜⛳️