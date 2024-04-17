Indiana Fever introduces newest player Caitlin Clark

Search
The Indianapolis Indians welcome Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever with a sign at Victory Field on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Indianapolis Indians on X)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Caitlin Clark arrived in Indianapolis on Wednesday for her first press conference as a member of the Indiana Fever.

The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA draft.

Clark comes to the Circle City after one of the most decorated college hoops careers of all time.

This is Clark’s first public appearance as a Fever player. She is expected to speak on her acceptance on the team and what she hopes to accomplish on this next step of her career.

