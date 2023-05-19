Carmel Academy keeps centuries-old dance alive

eeping a centuries-old dance form alive is one way to keep up with tradition. The Carmel-based Nrityangan Kathak Academy is teaching a new generation a north Indian classical dance form. Instructor Anindita Sen says when it comes to North Indian classical dance, this one is unique, as it has Hindu, Persian, and Islamic influences, making it a very rich form of dance. She says it’s an important piece of art to keep alive, but also a vital part of culture.