Carmel businessman draws on personal experience in Fifth District race

WISH-TV government reporter, Garrett Bergquist sat down with a candidate for Congress who told him his experience with addiction ultimately led him to seek public office.

Businessman L.D. Powell is one of nearly a dozen candidates running in the Republican primary for Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District. That seat is currently held by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who announced she is running for another term less than a week before the filing deadline.

Powell said he became addicted to opioid painkillers following an operation about 20 years ago. In an interview with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, he said his time in rehab and his subsequent work helping those in recovery showed him the extent of America’s addiction problem. He said the country won’t be able to turn the corner on the addiction crisis until it stops the flow of fentanyl and other drugs over the southern border.

Beyond the drug issue, Powell said he advocates raising tariffs in retaliation for other countries increasing import duties on American goods, as Donald Trump did during his time in office. He said American manufacturers deserve a level playing field.

On his website, Powell said he will support pro-life legislation. When asked if that would mean a national abortion ban, he said that question is best left up to the states. He said the federal government should focus on providing more resources to women who opt against abortion, including more support for adoption services.