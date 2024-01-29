Carmel Planetarium teaches about the eclipse

Carmel High School Planetarium has been educating people on what to expect during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Much of central Indiana will be in the path of totality for the astrological event, and planetarium director Keith Turner wants as many people to enjoy it as possible. “We want people to be safe and educate them how to protect their eyes, like with solar eclipse shades, but we also want them to enjoy totality.”

Turner says people can safely enjoy watching the eclipse, but, years ago, misinformation kept people indoors.

Turner says people can safely look at the sun when it is fully obscured by the moon, but, if they want to watch it as the moon moves in, they will need special eclipse glasses. “There’s kind of a misconception that the sun is never safe to look at, but, during totality, like we’re going to have here in central Indiana, we can look at the sun.”

Carmel and Indianapolis can expect to see more than 3 minutes of total darkness, with areas to the south getting more and the north getting slightly less.