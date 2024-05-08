New!
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, Mother’s Day, and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. This week: Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, Mother’s Day, and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Asian Fest 2024
May 11, 11:00am-4:00pm
450 W Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Reads Volunteer Info Session, In-Person
May 10, 12:00pm
1066 Virginia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Indy How Bizarre Vintage & Handmade Pop-up Market
May 10, 6:00pm
Sun King Brewery
135 N. College Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
Rosé and Roses
May 10, 6:00pm-10:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Daredevil Indy Lager Fest 2024
May 10, 5:30pm – 10:00pm
1151 N Main Street
Speedway, IN
RUN WITH SHEARS 5K
May 11, 7:00am
801 W. Washinton St.
Indianapolis, IN
Hope for Happiness
May 11, 8:00am-12:00pm
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
6 Municipal Dr
Fishers, IN
NerdFest
May 11, 10:00am-4:00pm
425 E Main St,
Carmel, IN
Walking for the Health of It - In Color
May 11, 10:00am
6570 E US Hwy 36
Avon, IN
Mother's Day Weekend
May 11 - May 12, 11:00am-3:00pm
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Sudzfest
May 11, 4:00pm-9:00pm
8600 S Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN