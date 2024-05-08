Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. This week: Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, Mother’s Day, and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Asian Fest 2024

May 11, 11:00am-4:00pm

Indiana Historical Society

450 W Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Reads Volunteer Info Session, In-Person

May 10, 12:00pm

Indy Reads

1066 Virginia Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Indy How Bizarre Vintage & Handmade Pop-up Market

May 10, 6:00pm

Sun King Brewery

135 N. College Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

Rosé and Roses

May 10, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Daredevil Indy Lager Fest 2024

May 10, 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Daredevil Brewing Co

1151 N Main Street

Speedway, IN

RUN WITH SHEARS 5K

May 11, 7:00am

White River State Park

801 W. Washinton St.

Indianapolis, IN

Hope for Happiness

May 11, 8:00am-12:00pm

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

6 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN

NerdFest

May 11, 10:00am-4:00pm

Carmel Clay Public Library

425 E Main St,

Carmel, IN

Walking for the Health of It - In Color

May 11, 10:00am

Avon Town Hall Park

6570 E US Hwy 36

Avon, IN

Mother's Day Weekend

May 11 - May 12, 11:00am-3:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Sudzfest

May 11, 4:00pm-9:00pm

German Park

8600 S Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar