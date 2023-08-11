Celebrating 80 pets with Indy Humane’s ‘Adventure Tail’ dog event

What a milestone! On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, we learn about the sponsorship of 80 pets in partnership with Indy Humane. Donna Casamento of Indy Humane joins Erin Peckinpaugh of Hensley Legal Group to chat about the adoptable pet program and Indy Humane’s upcoming “Adventure Tail” event—all in honor of National Dog Day later this month. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.