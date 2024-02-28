Celebrating Black History: McDonald’s franchise owners Harry Smith and Mya Smith Edmonds

Father Harry Smith and daughter Mya Smith Edmonds are both McDonald’s franchise owners, and we spoke to them to celebrate Black History month.

They discussed the lack of African American franchise owners throughout Harry’s career, and how Mya has followed in her father’s footsteps. The duo also has a family foundation called the Smith Foundation that helps our community.

Additionally, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Indiana and Southwest Michigan are honoring Black History Makers of Tomorrow, who are high school seniors making a positive impact in their communities. You can see the entire 2024 list here.

This content is made possible by McDonald’s.