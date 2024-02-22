McDonald’s salutes the Next Generation of Black Excellence with its ‘Black History Makers of Tomorrow’ scholarship program

McDonald’s of Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan – (Feb. 22, 2024) – This February, to celebrate Black History Month, McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Indiana and Southwest Michigan are honoring ‘Black History Makers of Tomorrow.’ This scholarship program celebrates high school seniors who are making a positive impact in their communities. This month, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators have recognized 12 youth, nominated by their teachers, presenting each with a $1000 ‘Black History Makers of Tomorrow’ Scholarship.

The ‘Black History Makers of Tomorrow’ program is a way to celebrate Black History while recognizing young men and women who exemplify McDonald’s values of entrepreneurship and community involvement. The recipients were recognized for things like volunteering in their neighborhoods, helping with their family needs, tutoring younger students, or taking on a job after school to save for college or help the family.

Meet the ‘Black History Makers of Tomorrow’ Scholarship recipients in the Indianapolis area:

Javonte’ Bailey – James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy

Javonte’ Bailey is a budding talent with a passion for film and psychology. Following high school graduation, Javonte’ plans to attend college, majoring in film with a minor in psychology, reflecting his interest in both creative expression and understanding human behavior. Dreaming of a career in acting and directing, Javonte’ aspires to make his mark in the world of cinema. Engaging in extracurricular activities such as student council and balancing his commitments with work, Javonte’ demonstrates his dedication and drive. Outside of school, he finds joy in working and spending time with friends, cherishing moments of relaxation and socialization. Receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship holds immense significance for Javonte’, as it brings him one step closer to achieving his college goals and pursuing his dreams.

Ka’Liana Bryant – Victory College Prep

Ka’Liana Bryant constantly shows dedication to her future aspirations. Following high school graduation, Ka’Liana plans to work over the summer to financially prepare for college while cherishing precious moments with her family. In pursuit of her passion for philanthropy, Ka’Liana intends to study this field in college, aspiring to forge a career that combines nonprofit work with professional success as a Philanthropy Manager. Engaging in extracurricular activities such as Glee Club and Student Council, Ka’Liana demonstrates her involvement and leadership within her school community. Outside of school, she finds joy in braiding hair, cooking for loved ones, babysitting her nephew, and spending quality time with her family. The receipt of the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship holds profound significance for Ka’Liana, offering her the means to pursue her dreams without the weight of financial hardship.

Ja’nyaiah Day – KIPP Indy Legacy High School

Ja’Nyaiah Day is a driven individual with a clear vision for her future. Following her high school graduation, Ja’Nyaiah intends to pursue a degree in psychology, with her sights set on attending Temple University’s Japan Campus or Indiana University Bloomington. Her ambition extends beyond the classroom as she aspires to become a psychiatrist or a traveling psychiatrist, demonstrating a commitment to helping others through mental health advocacy. Ja’Nyaiah serves as the Captain of the Debate Team and holds a significant role in student council as the 12th grade chair. Beyond her school commitments, she finds joy in artistic expression, particularly through drawing and running her own tattoo business, DayNNites Tattoos. Additionally, Ja’Nyaiah appreciates leisure time spent shopping. For Ja’Nyaiah, receiving this scholarship is more than just financial assistance; it signifies validation for her hard work and dedication, providing invaluable support as she continues to pursue her dreams.

Phillip Derozan – GEO Next Generation Academy

Phillip Derozan stands out as someone with a clear vision for his future. While attend GEO Next Generation Academy, he has already earned his associate’s degree; a challenging yet rewarding experience for Phillip. Now, he looks forward to building upon this success in the future. Following high school graduation, Phillip plans to attend college with a focus on majoring in Mechanical Engineering, driven by his passion for problem-solving and innovation. His dream career as an Automotive Engineer reflects his ambition to make significant contributions to the automotive industry. Engaged in various extracurricular activities such as serving as the Junior Athletic Director, a Student Ambassador, and a Student Office Aid, Phillip demonstrates his leadership and commitment within his school community.

Chandler Harris – Crispus Attucks High School

Chandler Harris is a driven individual with a passion for criminology, forensics, and chemistry. Alongside her academic pursuits, Chandler is actively involved in extracurricular activities such as the IU Health Fellowship, Student Council, and the Domestic Violence Youth Network. Outside of school, she finds joy in creative outlets like coloring, journaling, and painting, as well as spending quality time with friends and traveling. Chandler’s dedication to her studies and her dream career in law is evident, and receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship not only alleviates financial stress but also allows her to focus on her academic and personal growth.

Azahiel Haile – George Washington High School

Azahiel Haile possesses a strong ambition for entrepreneurship and motivational speaking. Following high school graduation, Azahiel aims to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business, laying the foundation for his entrepreneurial endeavors. Dreaming of owning his own business and inspiring others as a motivational speaker, Azahiel aspires to make a positive impact in the world. Engaged in extracurricular activities such as basketball and track & field, Azahiel demonstrates his commitment to both athletics and personal development. Outside of school, he enjoys exploring new places, serving at his church, spending time with friends, weightlifting, and playing basketball. Receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship holds great significance for Azahiel, as it opens doors to opportunities and reinforces the belief that dedication and effort can lead to success. As he embarks on his journey, Azahiel is ready to seize every opportunity and make the most of his potential.

Marielle Moore – Warren Central High School

Marielle Moore embodies determination and ambition as she prepares for her future endeavors. Following high school graduation, Marielle plans to enlist in the Air Force before beginning college in the subsequent fall semester. Her educational aspirations include pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing, with the ultimate goal of completing a Nurse Practitioner-focused graduate program. Marielle dreams of serving as a Nurse Practitioner for the Military, intending to further her education and become a doctor after gaining valuable experience. Engaged in extracurricular activities such as the Project Ready College and Career Readiness Mentoring Program, Marielle demonstrates her commitment to personal and academic growth. Outside of school, Marielle finds fulfillment in working at the YMCA, where she was honored as the 2023 Employee of the Year, volunteering, spending time with loved ones, enjoying nature walks, and skateboarding. Receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship serves as a source of motivation and opportunity on her journey to higher education.

Kenneth Seymour – Pike High School

Kenneth Seymour is driven by a passion for education and a desire to make a positive impact in the lives of students. Following high school graduation, Kenneth plans to attend college to study education, with aspirations of becoming a teacher and eventually a principal. His dream career is to serve as a principal, where he can influence and inspire students to succeed in life. Outside of school, Kenneth loves creating music, which has always been an interest of his. Receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship holds great significance for Kenneth, as it alleviates the financial burden of college tuition for his family. With this support, Kenneth is determined to pursue his dreams and someday even aspire to become the superintendent of the Pike School District.

Avery Smith – Cardinal Ritter High School

Avery Smith has a vibrant passion for music and criminal justice. Following high school graduation, Avery plans to pursue studies in criminal justice while also nurturing his creative talents in songwriting, music production, and acting. Dreaming of a career as a professional music artist, producer, songwriter, and actor, Avery aims to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. Outside of school, he finds joy in producing and writing songs, as well as honing his acting skills. Receiving the McDonald’s Black History Makers of Tomorrow Program scholarship holds significant meaning for Avery, as it enhances his opportunities to achieve his goals and aspirations in life. Avery pledges to make the most of it and strive towards excellence.

Through its ‘Black & Positively Golden’ initiative, McDonald’s Owner/Operators highlight all things positive in the culture and focus on stories of truth, power and pride. Learn more here.