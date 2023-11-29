Chuck Pagano’s take on why Shaq Leonard was released

Last week the Indianapolis Colts released four-time All-Pro linebacker and team captain Shaquille Leonard.

Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff,” Indy’s only hour-long Colts pregame television show, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano explained why Leonard was released.

Pagano, the head coach in Indianapolis from 2012-2017, believes that the early release could be a positive for Leonard as he tries to find his next home.

In addition to the Leonard topic, Pagano and News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talk about the magnitude of the Tampa Bay game for the Colts, as well as what Colts quarterback Garnder Minshew needs to do today to secure the win.