In this episode, we'll be considering a story from the Gospel of John where we read of the first disciples inviting one another to "come and see" who they had found in Jesus. This game of telephone resulted in the formation of Jesus' earliest disciples. When one called another to "come and see" who they had found in Jesus, they seldom left disappointed. What was it about Jesus' ministry that satisfied? We'll be considering this question together.