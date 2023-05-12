‘Commit to One’ and prevent breast cancer

Breast cancer has no age limit. That's the message two young mothers are sharing after being diagnosed with Stage 2 triple negative breast cancer in their early 30's. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Lauren Dages and Markeeta Morrow explain how they’re on a mission to save others by sharing the importance of monthly breast self-exams for women under 40. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.