Confronting Mortality

We're on a mission to foster open dialogue about life's most profound transition. Featuring insights from Abby, our end-of-life doula at Joy's House, and Jamie Johnson, who initially hesitated to attend our "Death over Drafts" event, we delve into the depths of mortality with compassion and courage. As we promote this transformative gathering, let's together confront the taboo of death, ignite curiosity, and celebrate the richness of life through meaningful conversation.

