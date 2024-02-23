Crime Nation: The Delphi Murders

Immerse yourself in the world of real-life mysteries, cold cases and intense investigations, starting with a case that hits close to home.

On this Life. Style. Live! podcast episode, we learn about Crime Nation, the CW Network's inaugural true-crime and justice anthology series and how it's exploring the tragic 2017 murders of Delphi, Indiana teens Abby Williams and Libby German.

Each two-hour episode will feature ripped-from-the-headlines stories, exclusive interviews and new details about riveting true crime cases.

