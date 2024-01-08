Debby Knox was welcomed into our homes as a trusted and beloved journalist for more than 40 years—and this week she is our first guest for 2024 on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. Debby talks about her career, some of the biggest stories in Indy (and beyond), and answers our Five Questions. We are joined by her former colleague and Hall of Famer Jim Shella.

