New!
Devour Indy plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, 2024. This week: We’ll Devour Indy plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Now Through February 04
Restaurants Around Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Home Show
January 24 - January 28
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Wonder Walk
January 26 & January 28, 11:00am-12:00pm
Conner Prairie
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
Tween Library Lock
January 26, 7:00pm-10:00pm
Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library
250 N. Fifth Street
Zionsville, IN
The January 26th Tasting Society Event
January 26, 7:00pm-10:00pm
The 1899 Venue
164 Steeples Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN
Gateway Classic Cars Indianapolis Caffeine and Chrome
January 27, 9:00am-12:00pm
Gateway Classic Cars of Indianapolis
4400 West 96th Street Suite 200
Indianapolis, IN
READY, SET... DRONE
January 27, 1:00pm-3:00pm
Roberts Camera
220 E St Clair St
Indianapolis, IN
PuzzleFest 2024
January 28, 12:00pm-4:00pm
Switchyard Park Pavillion
1601 South Rogers St
Bloomington, IN