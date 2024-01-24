Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, 2024. This week: We’ll Devour Indy plus more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Devour Indy Winterfest

Now Through February 04

Restaurants Around Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Home Show

January 24 - January 28

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Wonder Walk

January 26 & January 28, 11:00am-12:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Tween Library Lock

January 26, 7:00pm-10:00pm

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library

250 N. Fifth Street

Zionsville, IN

The January 26th Tasting Society Event

January 26, 7:00pm-10:00pm

The 1899 Venue

164 Steeples Boulevard

Indianapolis, IN

Gateway Classic Cars Indianapolis Caffeine and Chrome

January 27, 9:00am-12:00pm

Gateway Classic Cars of Indianapolis

4400 West 96th Street Suite 200

Indianapolis, IN

READY, SET... DRONE

January 27, 1:00pm-3:00pm

Roberts Camera

220 E St Clair St

Indianapolis, IN

PuzzleFest 2024

January 28, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Switchyard Park Pavillion

1601 South Rogers St

Bloomington, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar