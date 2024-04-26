Embracing Menopause with Dr. Stephanie Moss, Part 1

This episode features Denise Herd as a guest co-host and Dr. Stephanie Moss as the main guest. Dr. Moss, celebrated for her expertise on perimenopause and menopause, provides insight into managing menopause symptoms with a particular emphasis on the experience of black women. The conversation covers the importance of diet, exercise, vitamins, and seeking professional health advice. Furthermore, it highlights the societal stigma surrounding aging and the need for more research and open discussions about women's health issues. It concludes with an emphasis on community support, self-advocacy, and the continuation of the dialogue in a subsequent episode.