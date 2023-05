As a caregiver, have you ever experienced difficulty in getting your loved one to their doctor's appointment? In this episode, we talk with Gina Middaugh, with Harmony Cares, a visiting physician's organization. Gina will share the benefits of an in-home visit and how caregivers can find more information about their services.





Links: www.joyshouse.org

tina@joyshouse.org

candace@joyshouse.org

harmonycares.com/