Hearing the Voice

This Sunday we’ll be considering a passage about a shepherd and their sheep found in John 10:1-10. This shepherd can call the sheep to what they need to live well because they know his voice. Similarly, Christians are challenged in every age to tune out the competing voices to find the One voice that matters most. Jesus’ call into our lives, and his voice that beckons, are the most important lure you will ever respond to, for Jesus calls us all to a greater love for God, one another, and of all Creation. This message explores these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.