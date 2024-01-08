New!
House Democrats preview session priorities
January 08, 2024
House Republicans have already said they will focus on Indiana’s poor performance on reading scores and school attendance. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, talked to the House Minority leader, Phil Giaquinta, about what his caucus will prioritize. Congressman Jim Banks tells us why he won’t support any budget deal without a border security package. And our panel talks about what they’re watching for in the 2024 Indiana legislative session.