He’s an executive coach for athletes, but he’s written a book for us all. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Dr. Rob Bell says TIME is our most important resource, but it’s what we use the worst. So why is PATIENCE the path to mental health? And why is rhythm more important than speed? Dr. Bell explains in his new book, “I CAN’T WAIT TO BE PATIENT,” as we learn why he says EVERYONE is an athlete. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.



