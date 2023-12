Maybe you've wondered what happens at IMS the other 11 months of the year, or maybe you've heard how the track operates over 150 days a year. But what does that mean? On this episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug Boles takes you behind the scenes of a Buick/GMC event to show you the testing that goes on and how the Speedway is being used even when fans aren't here. Plus, Doug runs into a very special guest – former Indy 500 driver Claude Bourbonnais.