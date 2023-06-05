In Three Persons

This week’s episode corresponds with Trinity Sunday, a minor Christian Holiday in its own right. It is what it sounds like: a day on which we celebrate the Christian doctrine of the Trinity and the three persons of God, traditionally known by these names: The Father, the Son, and The Holy Spirit. This episode is this podcaster’s attempt at helping us come to a better understanding of the Trinity, why this doctrine developed, and the life this belief calls us to pursue. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.